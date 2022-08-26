Ian Francis Foley, 85, formerly of Lufkin, passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Round Rock, Tx. Services will be announced at a later date.
Ian was born on August 19, 1937 in Dalhousie, New Brunswick, Canada, to James and Marie-Louise Foley (Barriault). The family immigrated from Canada to Lufkin, Tx. in 1948. He was an exceptionally hard worker from an early age. Following a stint in the U.S. Marines Corp, he returned to Lufkin and worked at the Paper Mill. Later an unfortunate hunting accident prompted Ian to enroll at Stephen F. Austin where he obtained a degree in Accounting. After graduation, he began as career as a legislative assistant to State Representative Charlie Wilson, later as an aide to Lt. Governor Bob Bullock.
Ian was immensely proud of his son Eddie and grandchildren Sarah and Ryan. Upon his retirement, he devoted his remaining years to their welfare.
Ian volunteered in the library of Sarah and Ryan’s elementary school here he inspired many students to develop a love of reading.
He is preceded in death by his parents, James and Marie-Louise Foley (Barriault); sisters, Emily Kathleen (infant), Helene, Kathleen, Suzanne and Monique.
Survivors include his son, Edward Foley of Houston; grandchildren, Sarah of Round Rock and Ryan Foley of Pflugerville; brothers and spouses, James and Sandra Foley of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, Michael and Alice Foley of Grand Prairie; sisters, Patricia Goldberg of Lilburn, Ga., Margaret and Daniel Barron of Dallas, Mary and Don Hickman of Lufkin, Sally Foley of Lufkin, Dixie Foley of Indianapolis, Ind. He is survived by several nieces and nephews.
He is also survived by the children’s maternal grandparents Liz and Bruce Bainter of Round Rock who were life-long friends and caregivers.
