Machele Rene Bridges Rodriguez
A Celebration of Life for Machele Rene Bridges Rodriguez, 61, of Kyle, formerly of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Cremation arrangements are under the direction the funeral home. Mrs. Rodriguez was born Aug. 15, 1959, in Corpus Christi, and died Aug. 1, 2021, in Kyle.
Judy Faye (Vance) Williamson
Services for Judy Faye (Vance) Williamson, 76, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Berry Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Sunday. Mrs. Williamson was born Dec. 20, 1944, in Corpus Christi, and died Aug. 1, 2021, in Lufkin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.