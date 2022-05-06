Funeral services for Robert Brandon Ruby, 86, of Lufkin will be held Sunday, May 8, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Jim McDonald and Kyle Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in the Shady Grove Cemetery in Nacogdoches.
Mr. Ruby was born January 2, 1936 in Angelina County, Texas to the late Helen Marie (Thompson) and Joe Byron Ruby, and died Tuesday, May 3, 2022 in the Harbor Hospice of East Texas Facility, located in Jasper.
Mr. Ruby was a lifetime resident of Angelina County. He served four years in the U.S. Air Force as an aircraft mechanic. Mr. Ruby retired from Texas Metal Casting following 21 years as a draftsman, but was also involved in other aspects, such as metallurgy. One of his hobbies was airplanes — he built his own full-size airplane. He also enjoyed woodworking and was a master woodworker. Mr. Ruby loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them. He was a member of Loop 287 Church of Christ.
Survivors include his wife, Geraldine (Jackson) Ruby of Lufkin; daughters and sons-in-law, Connie and Larry Benge of Huntington, Melinda Rose Doss of Pollok, Denise and Richard McCary of Diboll, and Robin Ruby of Lufkin; grandchildren and spouses, Holli (McCary) and Jacob Schuler, Stephanie and Jason Pierson, Heather Doss, Aaron and Ashley Doss, Kaleb and Ashley Benge, Amanda and Johnathan Collins, Kaleigh and Dancler Lawson; great-grandchildren, Ada, Adrian, and Austin Pierson, Samantha and Gregory Williamson, Azrith Doss, Ian and Jaren Lawson, Jemma and Eli Schuler; and a number of other relatives.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Richard Duncan McCary; brothers, Joe Donald Ruby and David McCaskill Riley; and stepfather, Raphael Riley.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Saturday evening at the funeral home.
