Following a private burial ceremony, services celebrating the life of LaNell Johnson Marsellos will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in the Henderson Chapel at First United Methodist Church in Lufkin. Due to Covid, masks will be required.
Edith LaNell Harris Johnson Marsellos was born August 12, 1938 in Lufkin to Marlin and Kathleen Harris and passed away August 13, 2022. The first and only grandchild in her mother’s family for almost a decade, she grew up in Lufkin surrounded by doting family who delighted in spoiling her rotten.
LaNell married Vardaman Johnson in May of 1958 and although she had lived in Lufkin all her life, marriage to an Air Force officer began a whirlwind of adventure where she experienced different cultures and people around the world. She embraced with both trepidation and joy!
Their first home was in Japan where their daughter Vicki was born, followed by a move to Arizona where Mark completed the family. During Vardaman’s stint in Vietnam, LaNell and the children returned to Lufkin where she completed her degree at SFA, graduating in 1969. They rounded out their 28 years in the Air Force with assignments in Oklahoma, Florida, Alabama, Hawaii, Texas, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.
Upon Vardaman’s retirement from the Air Force, the couple returned to Lufkin and LaNell and Vardaman became very involved in their church, First United Methodist, as well as multiple service organizations in the community. LaNell was an active member and leader in the local chapters of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Daughters of The Republic of Texas. LaNell was always passionate about helping children and she resumed her teaching career at Trout Elementary until her retirement. Vardaman and LaNell were married for 47 years until his death in 2005.
LaNell was an avid reader and was always looking for her next good book. She loved to cook and shared many family-tested recipes collected from the places she lived with those she loved. Her home was filled with pictures of her beloved family and and mementos of her many travels.
LaNell began the next chapter of her life in August, 2007, when she married Floyd Marsellos. She often remarked that she was blessed to have been loved by two outstanding men. Floyd remained a devoted husband until her death.
In addition to her husband, Floyd, she is survived by her children, Vicki and husband, Greg Tuegel of Abilene; and son Mark Johnson of Lufkin; grandchildren, Andrew and wife, Michelle Tuegel of Dallas; Amy and husband, Andrew Farina of Abilene; Liz and husband, Trey Davidson of Norman, Oklahoma; Micah, Josiah, Daniel and Grace Tuegel of Abilene; and great-grandchildren, Rosie and Miles Davidson of Oklahoma and Gabe and Harper Farina of Abilene.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W Frank Ave, Lufkin, Texas 75904, in appreciation for their loving care during LaNell’s final days.
Services are under the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
