Following a private burial ceremony, services celebrating the life of LaNell Johnson Marsellos will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in the Henderson Chapel at First United Methodist Church in Lufkin. Due to Covid, masks will be required.

Edith LaNell Harris Johnson Marsellos was born August 12, 1938 in Lufkin to Marlin and Kathleen Harris and passed away August 13, 2022. The first and only grandchild in her mother’s family for almost a decade, she grew up in Lufkin surrounded by doting family who delighted in spoiling her rotten.