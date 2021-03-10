Charles Truett Watts
Charles Truett Watts walked thru the veil from this life to the next, hand-in-hand with his Savior, on February 9, 2021. Truett is a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. Truett married the love of his life, Shirley Jean Watts, on November 10, 1962 and they enjoyed 58 years of marriage. He was born March 1, 1937 to Horace Watts and Alyne Watts. He was preceded in death by his Wife, Shirley Jean Watts, his Father, Horace Watts, his Mother, Alyne Watts, his Brother, Jeff Watts, and his Nephew, Kenny Still.
Truett loved Jesus, was a devout Christian, and was a living example of faithfulness. He loved his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren with all of his heart. Truett enjoyed working at Texas Metal Casting for many years and loved his family there dearly. Truett was a veteran of the United States Air Force where he served as part of a bomber squadron. Truett was a faithful member of the Churches of Christ his entire adult life and served many years as an Elder of the Church. Truett was an avid fisherman and loved spending the summers at the lakes and rivers around East Texas and Arkansas. He also loved spending time with Shirley at the family reunions on Lake DeGray in Arkansas.
Truett is survived by his son, Bryan Watts and his wife Julie of Colorado; son, Bob Watts of Texas; sister-in-law’s, Kay Watts of Tennessee and Dorothy Brown of Texas; nephews, Josh Watts of Tennessee and Juddie Still of Texas; niece, Debbie Hopper of Texas; grandchildren, Tyler Watts of Colorado, Kristen Watts of Oklahoma, Brittany Andrews, and Shelby Pate of Texas, Collin Watts of Florida, and Tyler Brown of Hungary and great Grandchild Hynlie Jo Pate. She is also survived by “Grand Puppies” that include Mick, Brue, and Ryker.
Private memorial services will be conducted at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Angelina Church of Christ in Lufkin, Texas in memory of Charles Truett Watts.
Although he is gone from our sight, he will forever remain in our hearts and we know we will see him again in our Father’s house.
Donations can be made to the Angelina Church of Christ by clicking the link below.
https://tithe.ly/give_new/www/#/tithely/give-one-time/1316609
