Verda May (Avery) Hall
A memorial service for Verda May (Avery) Hall will be held on Saturday November 27, 2021 at Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 4700 Victory Dr., in Marshall, TX at 11:00 am with Dr. Mark Livingston officiating.
Verda May (Avery) Hall was born on January 25, 1941 in Lufkin, TX to Leonard M. Avery and Lessie V. (Harrell) Avery and entered the presence of Jesus peacefully from her home on Monday November 22, 2021.
Verda was born and raised in Lufkin and spent the majority of her life there. She married the love of her life, Lourn (L.J.) Hall on January 24, 1958. The two would spend the next 63 years together building a Godly legacy which will last for generations to come.
Verda was a lady with a Godly, servants heart. She worked at Atkinsons candy and eventually retired and ran a daycare out of her home, where she took care of countless young children and showed them the love of Jesus. Verda was most happy when she was with her family. You could always find her in the kitchen preparing a meal and lovingly serving it to her kids, grandkids, and eventually great grandkids. As a Sunday school teacher and leader of women’s bible studies Verda helped to mentor ladies and young couples throughout her adult years and was always a source of wisdom.
She is survived by her faithful and loving spouse L.J. Hall, her son and daughter-in-law Tim and Edie Hall of Irving; son and daughter-in-law Ron and Sharon Hall of Marshall; grandchildren, who affectionately called her Mamie, Zach (Becki) Hall of Lexington, North Carolina; Chris (JoAnna) Hall of Liberty Hill; Austin (Abby) Hall of Carthage; Ryan (Hilary) Hall of Marshall; great grandchildren David, Lilly, Elijah, Isaiah, Charlotte, Adeline, Maely, Matthan, Carson, Cooper, and Emma. Brother and sister-in-law Leonard and Molly Avery of Lufkin; Brother-in-law Howard Hall of Lufkin; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Bonnie and Joe Kuehl of Lufkin; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Marie and Richard Gill of Lufkin and brother-in-law and sister-in-law Mike and Judy Paulson of Plano, along with numerous nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.
Verda was preceded in death by her parents, her sister LaMyrle Hall; twin brother Vernon Ray Avery; sisters Louise Forrest, Patsy Hightower, and Debbie Benoit.
The family would like to send a special thanks to Marshall Home Care and Hospice for their love and care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Missionary Fund, ℅ Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Marshall, TX, or Marshall Home Care and Hospice.
