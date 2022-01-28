Memorial services for David Odneal, 61, of Lufkin, will be held Saturday, January 29, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin. David will be cremated, and his friends will take him on one last ride, scattering his ashes on a curvy, winding road where he loved to ride.
David was born January 31, 1960, in Dallas, Texas, to Earl Odneal and Doris Greer, and died Friday, January 21, 2022, at his home in Huntington, Texas.
David loved music, motorcycles and his family. His proudest accomplishment was as a father to his son, Dr. Hank Odneal. David talked (bragged) about Hank to anyone who would listen, and even those wouldn’t. He loved Hank more than anything in this world.
David was a wonderful husband, father, brother, friend and a well-loved man. We will miss him forever with all our hearts.
David leaves behind two women who loved him very much, Julie Odneal and Margaret Harvey. He is survived by his son, Hank and his daughter in law, Shelby, and their daughter, Evie, expected in May of 2022.
David is also survived by three brothers and four sisters: Larry Odneal and his wife Becky of Arlington, Tracy Odneal and his wife Laura of Farmersville and Donny Odneal of Greenville, Earlayne Hirsch and her husband Dirk of Florida, Sue Odneal of Tyler, Lisa Redd and her husband John of Greenville and Christa Odneal of Greenville. His nieces and nephews: Amy Pearce, Joshua Odneal, Angel Odneal, Emily Liles and her husband Campbell, Peri Redd, Luke Redd and his wife Morgan and Hannah Odneal.
David also leaves behind his bonus kids: Marianne Young and her husband Jimmy, Angela Rast and her daughter Kaitelyn, Karen Rast, Felix and Kylie Juarez, Dorsey and Sara Harvey.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his grandmother, Mae Wilkinson, whom he loved much and spoke of often. He grew up in Greenville, Texas and attended Greenville High School.
