Shirley Ann Waller Nichols
Services for Shirley Ann Waller Nichols, 75, of Lufkin, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, July 1, 2021 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel, with Bro. Steven Comstock officiating. Interment will follow in the Ryan Chapel Cemetery in Diboll.
Shirley was born June 18, 1946 in Lufkin, Texas, the daughter of the late Doris (Hambrick) and Edgar C. Waller. She passed away Friday, June 25, 2021 at her residence.
Shirley was a loving mother and grandmother. She enjoyed painting and played and wrote Christian songs. She played the accordion and other instruments for churches.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Dwain and Rena Clevenger; daughter, Misty Zeledon; son and daughter-in-law, Christopher and Allison Nichols; granddaughters (daughters) Tamekia Clevenger and Krystal Clevenger and MacArthur Johnson; grandchildren, Christian Clevenger, John Clevenger, Jakendrick Clevenger and LaTonya, Cody Clevenger, Jasmine Frazier, Victoria Eziomowho, Lyndon Nichols, Lathan Nichols, and Addyson Nichols; 11 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; special friends, Ruth Lemmond, Dorothy Teal and Mary Jo DuFrene; and a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Trina Clevenger; and grandsons, Christian Nichols and Zyane Anthony Clevenger.
Pallbearers will be Dwain Clevenger, Christopher Nichols, Christian Clevenger, Jakendrick Clevenger, Ja’Quane Garrett, Carlos Lee and Demarion Glenn.
Honorary pallbearers will be Tre Garrett, Ladarious Glenn and MacAuthur Johnson.
The family will receive friends from noon until service time on Thursday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.