A Celebration of Life Visitation remembering Edward Van “Eddie” Thompson Jr., 59, will be held Saturday, August 6, 2022 from 1:00pm — 3:00pm at Christ Congregational Church, 105 Saddle Creek Dr., Lufkin, Texas.
Eddie was born May 3, 1963 in Crockett, Texas, lived in Hudson, Texas, and passed July 26, 2022. His parents were Edward Van Thompson, Sr. and Rita Jo Thompson of Lufkin, Texas. He is survived by his children, Van Thompson III (25), Lacey Jo Thompson (22), Blake Griffith (33), mother of his children and wife of 28 years, Yalonda Morton Thompson, his sister Jo Thompson Szymanski, and many family members and friends.
Eddie graduated from Hudson High School in 1981 and trained to be an Electrician, receiving a degree from Texas State Technical Institute. He worked as an electrician for 40 years in various plants, mills, and refineries.
Raised on his family’s “VT Ranch”, Eddie loved “sitting on a tractor” bailing hay and working with cattle. Throughout the years, he and his family had horses, donkeys, mules, goats, chickens, rabbits, dogs, cats and even a llama. Eddie was passionate about music and played several instruments including piano and bass guitar. One of his favorite things was doing a “jam session” with family and friends. He was very proud of his collection of world instruments that his family played at “Old Bethlehem” each Christmas. Many people remember the numerous dances he DJ’d as “Mr. Music” at the Hudson Fire Station. He grew up square dancing, round dancing and country dancing with his family and taught hundreds of people to dance through “Thompson School of Dance”.
Eddie loved his family and beamed with pride when talking about them. He had a generous heart, a quick wit and loved telling a good joke or story. He was a hard worker and always ready to lend a hand to a neighbor or friend. He will be greatly missed.
