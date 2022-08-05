Carroway Lufkin square 5/7/22

A Celebration of Life Visitation remembering Edward Van “Eddie” Thompson Jr., 59, will be held Saturday, August 6, 2022 from 1:00pm — 3:00pm at Christ Congregational Church, 105 Saddle Creek Dr., Lufkin, Texas.

Eddie was born May 3, 1963 in Crockett, Texas, lived in Hudson, Texas, and passed July 26, 2022. His parents were Edward Van Thompson, Sr. and Rita Jo Thompson of Lufkin, Texas. He is survived by his children, Van Thompson III (25), Lacey Jo Thompson (22), Blake Griffith (33), mother of his children and wife of 28 years, Yalonda Morton Thompson, his sister Jo Thompson Szymanski, and many family members and friends.