Marina Diosdado
Mass of Christian burial for Marina Diosdado, 49, of Lufkin, Texas will be held at St. Andrews Catholic Church on Monday, January 18, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. with Father Kelly, celebrant. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. The family will receive friends and loved ones Sunday, January 17, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Gipson Funeral Home, with the Rosary being recited at 7:00 p.m.
Marina was born July 10, 1971 in Valparaiso Zacatecas, Mexico to Juanita Rosales, She passed away Sunday, January 10, 2021 in a local hospital.
Marina was a loving wife, daughter, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family, spoiling her grandbabies, cooking, fishing, and gardening.. She was very involved in her church, St Andrews Catholic Church, and loved reading her bible.
She is survived by her husband, Jose Diosdado of Lufkin, daughters, Esmeralda and Marina E. Diosdado of Lufkin; daughter, Selena Velasquez of Lufkin; sons, Angel and Adan Diosdado of Lufkin; mother, Juanita Rosales; daughter-in-law, Isis Segura; sons-in-law, Omar Velasquez and Michael Maxey Jr. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Adriel, Abel, and Adilene Diosdado, Evellana Punch and Orlando Punch, Michael Maxey III and Myles Maxey.
Pallbearers will be Omar Velasquez, Michael Maxey Jr., Eric, Oscar, Abraham, and Angel Diosdado.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered at wwwgipsonfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.