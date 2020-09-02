Tina (Bridges) Dorsett
Services for Tina (Bridges) Dorsett, 54, of Huntington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Still Waters Cowboy Church in Huntington. Mrs. Dorsett was born March 2, 1966, and died Aug. 30, 2020, in Houston. Shafer Funeral Home, directors.
Joseph 'Taco' Herrera
Services for Joseph “Taco” Herrera, 44, of Lufkin, will be at 4 p.m. Saturday at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin. Interment will follow at Whitehouse Cemetery. Mr. Herrera was born March 17, 1976, in Lufkin and died Aug. 25, 2020, in Baytown. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday at Shafer Funeral Home.
Debra Ann Kousky
Services for Debra Ann Kousky, 68, of Lufkin, are pending with Gipson Funeral Home. Ms. Kousky was born Sept. 4, 1951, and died Aug. 31, 2020, at her residence.
Chad Ray Roberts
Services for Chad Ray Roberts, 36, of Lufkin, are pending with Shafer Funeral Home. Mr. Roberts was born March 5, 1984, and died Aug. 29, 2020, in Lubbock.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.