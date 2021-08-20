Rick Leazott
Funeral services for Rick Leazott, 58, of Diboll, will be held Sunday, August 22, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Rev. Mike Wallace officiating.
Mr. Leazott was born May 18, 1963, in Southbridge, Massachusetts, to Richard Adrien Leazott, Sr., and Jeannette Marie (Trahan) Leazott, and died Wednesday, August 18, 2021, in Lufkin.
Mr. Leazott was a hard worker. He enjoyed building things out of wood, especially custom cabinets.
Mr. Leazott is survived by his wife of 38 years, Patsy Leazott of Diboll; daughter and son-in-law, Christy and Chad Kosina of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, Richard Leazott III and Abigail Leazott of Canton, Ohio; son, Eric Leazott of Diboll; grandsons, Dustyn Leazott and Tyler Kosina, both of Lufkin; granddaughters, Samantha Kosina and Brayleigh Leazott, both of Lufkin; great-granddaughter, Aria Kosina of San Augustine, TX; mother, Jeannette Leazott of Pasadena, TX; sister and brother-in-law, Debbie and Eddie Rozelle of Pasadena, TX; brother and sister-in-law, David and Monica Leazott of Massachusetts; brother and sister-in-law, Joey and Jody Leazott of Massachusetts; brother and sister-in-law, Ronnie and Angie Leazott of Channelview, TX; brother, Stevie Leazott of Pasadena, TX; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Adrien Leazott, Sr.; grandparents, George and Genevieve Trahan; and best friend, Milan Willis.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., Sunday, August 22, 2021, at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
