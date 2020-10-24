Jo Ann Hobbs
Jo Ann Hobbs, 87, of Lufkin, was born March 23, 1933 in Lufkin, Texas, to Marion Francis Braden and Myrtle (Selman) Braden, and left for her final resting place on Thursday, October 22, 2020 in Lufkin.
Jo Ann will be fondly remembered as “Nanny” and for her love of Dr. Pepper and cookies, both of which were often consumed over a game of cards or Yahtzee. She was an avid reader and prided herself in completing the newspaper’s crossword puzzle each day, and her daily talks with her best friend of eight decades, Nina Wade. After relocating, Jo Ann began hosting bi weekly gatherings for her card lady friends, where competitive jabs and much laughter was had by all.
Mrs. Hobbs is survived by her son and daughter in law, Steve and Wanda Hobbs of Lufkin; daughter, Sherry Hobbs and partner Paul Eddington of Lufkin; grandchildren, Brad Hobbs of Pennington, Bethany Hobbs of Lufkin, Brooke Mauer of Austin and DJ Elkins of Lufkin; as well as their spouses Jessie, John, Missy and Garrett; 10 great grandchildren, Lexi, Brynn, Amelie, Kiellye, Maddie, Marley, Joslyn, Georgie, Teddie and Tate; brother and sister-in-law, Tenney and Cecile Braden of Lufkin; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Virgil Hobbs; two sons, David and Michael Hobbs; and siblings, Brad, James and Louise.
Mrs. Hobbs’ wishes were to not hold a service at this time due to the Coronavirus but a celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Her family has asked in lieu of arrangements, donations to Love, INC. sent in her honor.
Nanny, we love you and are grateful for the knowledge you’ve passed on, the compassion you’ve shown, and the kindness of your soul. When Christ shall come with shout of acclamation and lead me home, what joy shall fill my heart. Then I shall bow with humble adoration and then proclaim, my God, how great Thou art.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
