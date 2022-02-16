Graveside services for Charles Ray Castilaw, 75, of Lufkin will be held Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Berry Cemetery with Dr. John W. Greene officiating.
Mr. Castilaw passed away on Friday, February 11, 2022 at Woodland Heights Hospital in Lufkin after a brief illness. He was born on August 19, 1946 in Kountze, Texas to the late Bernice (Holland) and E.C. Castilaw. He graduated from Kountze High School in 1964 and shortly afterwards joined the United States Marine Corps and served his country for several years in the Vietnam War. After returning, he married Fay (Smith) on May 11, 1968. They adopted their daughter, Fay Ann, just months after they married. Their son, Anthony, was born in 1969 and their son, Ben, was born in 1971.
Mr. Castilaw worked for over 45 years in the plywood industry for Kirby Lumber Company, Louisiana-Pacific, and Georgia-Pacific. His hobbies included deer hunting, enjoying the outdoors, yardwork, gardening, watching college football, and anything related to the activities of his grandchildren. He will be remembered for his pleasant personality, kind spirit, selfless attitude, and great work ethic.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Fay Castilaw of Lufkin; daughter, Fay Ann Castilaw of Lufkin; son, Anthony Castilaw of Nacogdoches; son Ben Castilaw and his wife Lee Ann of Hudson; grandchildren, Darren Castilaw, Cameron Castilaw, Colton Castilaw, Emily Castilaw, Gracie Castilaw, and Jenna Spacek; brothers, Clifford Castilaw of Warren, Jerry Castilaw of Silsbee, Robert Castilaw and his wife Roxie of Onalaska; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Castilaw.
