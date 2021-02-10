Hazel Tarver Ford
Services for Hazel Tarver Ford, 75, of Zavalla, were held on Saturday, February 6, 2021 in the Oakley-Metcalf Funeral Home Chapel. Interment followed in the Broaddus Cemetery in Broaddus, Texas.
Hazel was born April 12, 1945 in San Augustine, Texas to the late Gladys (Williams) and Albert Tarver. She passed away Monday, February, 1, 2021 in a Galveston hospital.
She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved spending time with her family. She also loved gambling, cooking and travelling. She was a member of the Pentecostal Church of God.
Survivors include her daughter, Marilyn Smithhart and husband James of Nacogdoches; sons, Gary W. Crawford of Zavalla, Randy Crawford and wife Jana of Zavalla, 7 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren; brother, James Tarver of Huntington; sisters, Marine Haag of Hudson, and Francis Bone of Nacogdoches. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Walter Crawford, Earl Kessler, and Donald Ford.
Her family served as pallbearers.
