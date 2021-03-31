Graveside services for Jerry W. Weisinger, 67, of Diboll, were held on Monday, March 29, 2021 in the Ryan Chapel Cemetery, with Austin Hearon and Ronnie Herrington officiating.
Jerry was born August 1, 1953 in Lufkin, Texas, the son of Junious D. Weisinger and the late Dorothy M. (Tims) Weisinger. He passed away Saturday, March 27, 2021 at his residence.
At an early age, he worked with his parents at their auto shop, Weisinger Garage. He worked part-time for Morris Air Conditioning as an AC mechanic. He met his wife of 33 years, Sharon, when she brought her car to him and later at a Diboll High School football game. He accomplished getting his Master License for HVAC and Master Electrician License, which he used at Temple-Inland for 20 years. He worked as the Maintenance Supervisor at Diboll ISD for 2 years before retiring in 2017. He enjoyed RC airplanes, RC helicopters, and playing on his guitars. His biggest joy was his garden and fruit trees. He loved his two cats, Ms. Simon and Levi. He raised Ms. Simon from 2 weeks old, so he was especially close to her. He loved his family and enjoyed being with his friends. He went to his heavenly home after fighting a long battle with cancer.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Sharon (Watson) Weisinger of Diboll; father, Junious D. Weisinger of Diboll; sister and brother-in-law, Julia (Weisinger) and Eddie Horton of Diboll; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Brenda (Watson) and Roger Smith of Hot Springs, Arkansas, and Debbie (Watson) and Chris Haschke of Diboll; nieces and nephews, Amy (Smith) and James Collins of Olney, Leslea (Horton) Williams of Diboll, Dana Smith of Fort Smith, Arkansas, Holly (Smith) and Jason Dalenberg of Houston, Kelsey (Haschke) and Chris Coulter of Lufkin, and Dillon Haschke of Diboll; many other nieces, nephews and other family members.
Jerry was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy M. Weisinger; grandparents, Hugh C. Tims, Georgia Tims Newberry, and Jacob (Jake) and Nellie Weisinger; uncles, Edwin (Buck) Weisinger and H. C. Tims; niece, Carrie Smith; and cousin, Jennifer Bowman.
The family wishes to extend thanks to all the staff of Hospice in the Pines for their loving care of Jerry.
In lieu of flowers, cards and food, please consider donations to St. Jude Research Hospital or the planting of an Oak tree in Jerry’s memory.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
