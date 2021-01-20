Robert Dan Arnold, 74, of Lufkin, was born May 1, 1946, in Lufkin, Texas to the late Essie (Smith) and Melvin Arnold. He passed away Friday, January 15, 2021 at his residence.
Robert was a loving father, grandfather and brother. He really enjoyed fishing and spending time with his grandchildren. He proudly serviced his country in the Unites States Army. He was a retired electrician from Lufkin Paper Mill.
He is survived by son, Chadrick Arnold and wife Kacy; daughter, Traudi Davis and husband Ellison; grandchildren, Christian and Dallas Arnold, Alena and Seth Davis; sisters, Elaine Nerren and Faye Divers.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Peggy (Harris) Arnold; parents; and sister, Jean Lowery.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
