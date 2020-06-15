Graveside services for Terry L. Simms, 72, of Nacogdoches were held on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery with The Reverend Monsignor James E. Young, celebrant. Mr. Simms passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020 in Nacogdoches. He was born on May 3, 1948 in Lufkin.
Terry was born and raised in his beloved East Texas, beginning his life from birth in Allentown and Central, in Angelina County. His parents were hard workers and made every effort to pass their superior work ethic to their children. When Terry got out of high school, he honorably joined the United States Navy where he served for almost 4 years and realized his craft of working with metal as he was trained to repair submarines. He spent his time stationed in Hawaii and Guam on the USS Proteus. His life handed him several adventures on the West Coast before he knew he needed to return to his roots back home. He headed East until he settled back to Nacogdoches where he and his brother partnered in the business adventure of Nacogdoches Sheet Metal and Plumbing. During these years was when he met his lifelong best friend, and soon made her is wife. He and Joy were married in 1979 and have remained by each other’s side since. He loved Joy with the largest part of his heart, and with the other parts, he reserved for his precious children and grandchildren. In 2000, Terry became the sole owner of the business upon Coy’s retirement and remained there until his own retirement in 2008. Retirement brought extra joy and wonderful memories with family and friends. Spending time with them on the farm he and Joy lovingly bought and built in 1983 was where he was happiest. Terry never had an idle hand. He enjoyed everything outdoors and was a great asset to the church as he helped with projects and the Food Bank at Sacred Heart. He was also a very proud member of the Nacogdoches Lions Club where his friendship with his close friends would join him in laughter. His life was filled with happy times as he traveled to the beaches and in the motorhome touring the USA with his motorcycle in tow. Terry was the best husband, dad, brother and friend that anyone could ask for and he was constantly the center of attention and loved being the entertainment for everyone. His personality never led him to meeting a stranger because he made friends at every turn in his day. He was the person to call when you needed something because everyone knew he would show up to help.
Terry is survived by his wife, Joy Simms; sons, Terry Simms Jr. & wife, Kim of Idaho Falls, Idaho and Todd Simms & Brandy McShan of Nacogdoches; daughter, Samantha Simms and Will Rivera of Round Rock; grandchildren, Michael Simms, Garrett Simms, Sydney Simms and Bradley Hill; brothers, Coy Simms & wife, Marilyn of Nacogdoches and Kenneth Simms & wife, Ethel of Lufkin; sister, Connie Goodwin of Lufkin; sisters-in-law, Judy Bowers of Nacogdoches and Earlene Jacks & husband, Dickie of Carthage.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Perry and Mary Ola Gillikin Simms; brother & sister-in-law, Jack and Margie Simms; sisters and brothers-in-law, Sue and Glenn Nerren and Virginia and Bob Kelly; brother-in-law, Michael Bowers and parents-in-law, Earl and Nina Bowers.
The Simms family is being served by Laird Funeral Home.
