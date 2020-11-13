Ruby Jones
Funeral services for Ruby Jones, 65, of Zavalla were held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the Solid Rock Baptist Church in Zavalla with Brother Joel Hitchcock and Brother Jackson Colwell officiating. Interment followed in the Concord Cemetery. Mrs. Jones was born October 3, 1955 in Woodville to the late Ruth (Reid) and Oscar Parker and died November 10, 2020 at her residence.
She was a homemaker and formally worked for the Zavalla ISD. She loved her family and was all about her Church. Mrs. Jones was a member of the Solid Rock Baptist Church in Zavalla.
Survivors include her husband of 47 years, Molee Jones of Zavalla; daughters and sons-in-law, Molina & Joey Courtney of Saron and Mittie & Dan Small of Zavalla; grandchildren, Ethan Courtney, Braelyn Small, Kim Keely, Katy Chambers, Jacob Keely, Logan Keely, Dillon Keely; nieces and nephews, other relatives, her special Church family, and a host of friends.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Jones was preceded in death by a brother and four sisters.
A special thanks to Harbor Hospice and Acadian Ambulance Service for their help in getting our loved one back home.
Snead Linton Funeral Home; directors. www.sneadlintonfh.com
