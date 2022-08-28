shafer square sept 2021

Funeral services for Jewel (Sanders) Kirkland, 93, of Lufkin, will be held Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Bro. Steve Cowart and Bro. Cary Modisett officiating. An Eastern Star Graveside service will follow at the Garden of Memories Memorial Park in Lufkin.

Mrs. Kirkland was born on January 27, 1929, in Angelina County, Texas, the 5th of eight children, to the late Hiram Bell and Mellie Modisette Sanders, and died Friday, August 26, 2022, in Lufkin.