Sandra Capps
Sandra Capps, 72, of Lufkin, was born September 6, 1948 in San Antonio, Texas, the daughter of the late Lydia Adel (Schreiwer) and E. W. Perkins. She passed away Wednesday, April 7, 2021 in a local nursing facility.
Sandra was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She especially loved her grandchildren and took care of them as long as she was able. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, gardening, and canning. Sandra was a member of Fairview Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Robert Capps; sons, Roy Crager and Don Crager; daughter, Deborah Vineyard; grandchildren, Tyler Crager, Chloe Vineyard and Gracie Vineyard; brothers, Joel Perkins and John Perkins; sister, Carolyn Hutson; stepchildren, Robert Capps and wife Kim and Lisa Heath and husband J. P.; step-grandchildren, Josh Odom and Jaron Capps; and a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Shirley Hendrix; and son-in-law, Gary Vineyard.
Sandra’s family wishes to thank the staff of Hospice in the Pines for their loving care shown to her.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Fairview Baptist Church, with Pastor Gene Hazell officiating.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
