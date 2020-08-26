Francisca Luna Sarmiento
Funeral services for Francisca Luna Sarmiento, 87, of Diboll, will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Iglesia Cristiana Bautista in Lufkin with Pastor Ricardo Coss officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Haven Cemetery in Diboll.
Mrs. Sarmiento was born December 25, 1932 in Corralitos, Municipio de Valparaiso, Zacatecas, Mexico, the daughter of Antonio Luna and Camila Acevedo Luna, and died Wednesday, August 19, 2020 in Lufkin.
Mrs. Sarmiento, “Uelita”, was a woman of strong faith who never ceased to pray for everyone in her family. She enjoyed cooking for her immediate and extended family and everyone knew that come Christmas and New Year’s Eve, Uelita would be cooking a feast for all to enjoy. She loved having her family gather at her home, she would feed you, and you would eat, it was not a question. During some of the time that she and her family lived in Mexico, Uelita owned her own corner store and helped those who needed it. She taught her husband how to read and write, family members and friends knew that her home was always open to them. Uelita also was an amazing singer, she had an angelic voice, which was inherited by several family members. She raised her grandchildren and prayed over them daily, she was the best mom and grandma that we could have asked for and her love for her family, her brothers and sisters, was unconditional. She would be there to listen, to comfort and to lend a helping hand without hesitation. Even when she fell ill, she would ask how everyone else was doing, always putting others ahead of her. She is going to be missed greatly by all. We love you mami, Uelita, tia, hermana and suegra, you will forever live on in our hearts, thank you for loving us.
She is survived by her children, Abelina and Miguel Angel Molina of Houston, Maria Guadalupe and Ruben Terrazas of Diboll, Hermelinda and Antonio Santana of Lufkin, Antonio and Maria Guadalupe Sarmiento of San Antonio, and Luz Elena and Jesus Gilberto Rosales of Diboll; grandchildren, Itza Lopez, Miguel Angel Molina Jr., Saudade Cook, Juan Ruben Terrazas, Yazmin Hamill, Graciela McDonald, Adrian Olavide, Andrea Reyes, Marina Bonham, Maritza Reyes, Moises Sarmiento, Paloma Sarmiento, Camila Sarmiento, Emiliano Sarmiento, Gilberto Rosales, and Marco Antonio Rosales; 19 great-grandchildren; surviving siblings, Salvador & Veneranda Luna, Celia Ibarra, Santos & Julia Luna, Manuel & Cruz Luna, Ramona & Miguel Gonzalez and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is preceded in death by parents; husband, Rogaciano Sarmiento; siblings, Clotilde Muñoz, Jose Maria Luna and infant sister Manuelita.
Pallbearers will be Antonio Sarmiento, Adrian Olavide, Juan Ruben Terrazas, Miguel Molina, Jr., Moises Sarmiento, Emiliano Sarmiento, Gilberto Rosales, Marco Antonio Rosales.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, August 28, 2020 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
The family would like to thank Gloria Rendón for the care and companionship of our beloved Uelita.
Her granddaughter, Graciela Reyes-McDonald would like to give a special thank you and acknowledgement to her grandparents, Tano and Uelita, for raising her and loving her as one of their own children, supporting her financially until she finished her education and emotionally until the end.
Shafer Funeral Home, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.