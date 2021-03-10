Jon Kenneth Dippel
Jon Kenneth Dippel, 54, of Lufkin, Texas passed away on February 14, 2021 in Lufkin. Jon was born September 10, 1966 in Baytown, Texas to parents Joan Elaine Fayle and Robert K. Dippel. He attended Robert E. Lee High School where he would be a star athlete in football and track. He later attended Stephen F. Austin where he would settle down with his wife, Anna Kristine Reynolds of Lufkin, Texas and have four children.
Jon was the owner and operator of Dippel’s Air Conditioning and Refrigeration where he proudly served his community for 26 years. When not working, Jon loved spending time with family including his three new grandchildren. He was boastfully proud of his four children and their successes in life. He was known by many for his abilities to entertain others with his BBQ brisket and extraordinary firework displays. His other hobbies included snow skiing for vacations, enjoying dinner at local restaurants, and watching movies with family. Although taken too soon, his life was fulfilled by his loving and patient wife, four children, and three grandchildren. Those who knew Jon will remember his generosity and caring nature. His wife and children will remember him as a wonderful father who taught many valuable life lessons.
Jon is preceded in death by his father Robert K. Dippel. He is survived by his wife Anna Kristine, sons Trey, Sean and Ronnie, daughter Kari, grandchildren Sylvia, Cohen and Pepper, mother Joan, sister Jana, and brothers Criss and Jim. He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews: Sara, Amber, Quin, Beau, Cole, Clay, Lindsey, Ryan, Robert B., Aaron, John, Ashley, David, Travis, Katie, Robert, Cathy, Sarah, Anthony and other great nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at two o’clock in the afternoon on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Chestnut Drive Baptist Church of Lufkin. A firework display will be held that evening after sunset in his honor. Those who would like to attend the firework display are asked to contact the family for more details.
