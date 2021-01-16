Donald Adams
Cremation services for Donald Adams, 75, of Huntington, are under the direction of Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Adams was born on May 1, 1946, and died Jan. 14, 2021, in Huntington.
Ira Louise Bailey
Services for Ira Louise Bailey, 68, of Lufkin, will be 11 a.m. Saturday in the All Families Mortuary Chapel in Burke. Visitation is from 10-11 a.m.Internment will follow in the Cedar Grove Cemetery. She was born Aug. 13, 1952, and died Jan. 8, 2021, in Houston.
Timothy Edward ‘Timmy’ Daniel
Services for Timothy Edward “Timmy” Daniel, 58, of Aurora, Colorado, formerly of Hudson, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Daniel died Jan. 14, 2021, in Salida, Colorado.
Bobby Francois
Services for Bobby Francois, 62, of Corrigan, will be at 11 a.m. Sunday in the All Families Mortuary Chapel in Burke. He was born Oct. 12, 1958, and died Jan. 15, 2021, in Houston.
Gloria McKenna
Cremation services for Gloria McKenna, 67, of Nacogdoches, are under the direction of Colonial Mortuary. Mrs. McKenna was born on July 4, 1954, and died Jan. 15, 2021, in Nacogdoches.
Gail Yvonne Stroud
Graveside services for Gail Yvonne Stroud, 69, of Austin, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the Cedar Grove Cemetery. She was born Aug. 13, 1951, and died Jan. 13, 2021, in Austin. All Families Mortuary, Lufkin, directors.
Marshall Thomas
Marshall Thomas, 67, of Lufkin, was born Feb. 25, 1953, and died Dec. 31, 2020, at a local nursing facility. Oakley-Metcalf Funeral Home, directors.
