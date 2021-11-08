Funeral services for John Prycer Eakin will be Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 11:00 am at Taylor Funeral Home in Timpson, Texas followed by a graveside service at Corinth Cemetery. A visitation service will be held prior to the funeral at 10:00 am on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. John Prycer was born on July 9, 1938 to John Herbert and Margaret (Prycer) Eakin and passed away on November 5, 2021 in Lufkin, Texas where he resided for over 50 years.
JP proudly served in the U.S. Army for two years and two days. The only test he claimed to have passed while in the Army, an “isolation tolerance exam” sent him to Thule, Greenland for a lonely and frigid ten months and seventeen days. He loathed cold weather and swore he would never be cold again, and as far we know, he never was.
He retired from the papermill in 1999 after 29 dedicated years of employment. Members of our household were trained to leave the phone unanswered after 10 pm on his days off so he couldn’t be summoned to work. Unfortunately, there were a couple of slip ups.
Dad had quite a way with words, and I wish I had copied down all of his signature quotes. “I’ll be a blue- nosed gopher,” or “Jesus jumping catfish” were popular in moments of disbelief. If something took too long he’d often remark “Bob was a calf, but now he’s a full grown bull”. Perhaps a favorite when referencing to the confused, “He doesn’t know if he’s scratching his clock or winding his b****”.
He was a die hard Dallas Cowboys fan and faithfully wore his cap commemorating their five Super Bowl wins regardless of the success of the current season. Dad loved bass fishing, camping, and riding motorcycles with Troy and I when we were growing up. Many childhood memories were spent camping in a blue tent, fishing in the wee morning hours, and feasting on a “jungle lunch”.
His greatest accomplishment, though, was watching his four grandchildren grow up. He felt great pride in each of their achievements and found every visit to be a priceless memory. He has instilled a deep love in all of his children and grandchildren; something that will go far beyond his earthly passing. While there is a hole in all of our hearts, one has been filled in Heaven.
John is survived by his son, Troy Eakin; daughter, Holly Wills and husband, James; mother of the children, Bonnie Corley Eakin; grandchildren, John Taylor Eakin, Hannah Corley Eakin, Anna Sauer and husband, Kyle, and Abby Wills; great-grandchildren, Sadie Grace Eakin and Madison James Sauer; brothers, Tony Eakin and wife, Maureen, and Gregory Eakin; sisters, Becky Simmons and husband, John Earl, Janeice Carrington, and Monica Fitzgerald and husband, Brad; and a host of family that will miss him greatly.
He is preceded in death by his parents, John Herbert and Margaret Prycer Eakin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.