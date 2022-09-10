Frèda Kay Bonner Wade Sep 10, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Frèda Kay Bonner WadeFreda Kay Bonner Wade, 62, of Lufkin died Monday, September 5, 2022 at her residence. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.Mrs. Wade was born February 19, 1960 in Houston, Texas to the late Virgie (Wisenhut) and John T. Bonner. She was loved and will be missed.She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Samantha and Melvin Durham, Jr. of Corrigan; and grandson, Thomas Stratton Durham.Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Obituaries Wade Samantha John T. Bonner Kay Condolence Lufkin Cremation Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLufkin teen dies in auto-pedestrian collision in BroaddusFreddy’s to open location in LufkinUS Marshals arrest Lufkin man charged with sex assault of a childPolice: Male victim transferred to out-of-town hospital after being shot at Brandon ParkLufkin police: Victim conscious and alert after accidental shooting in Crown ColonyDPS seeking driver in hit-and-run accidentLufkin police charge man with sexually assaulting 15-year-old girlCentral grad dies in one-car crash in OrangeMan accused of assaulting a public servant while in custodyThrash Building to fall this September Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
