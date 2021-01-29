San Juanita Martinez
Funeral services for San Juanita Martinez, 63, of Lufkin, will be held Friday, January 29, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Rev. Sonia Bermudez officiating. Interment will follow at Whitehouse Cemetery.
Mrs. Martinez was born March 5, 1957 in Rio Bravo, Tamaulipas, Mexico, to Jose Rodriguez and Rosenda (Maldonado) Rodriguez, and died Monday, January 25, 2021 in Lufkin.
Mrs. Martinez was a member of Emanuel Assembly of God Church. She enjoyed talking and sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ to people, fishing, and traveling. Mrs. Martinez loved her grandchildren and being around her family.
She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Ricardo Martinez of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Jessica and ‘Rodolfo Ramirez Jr. of Lufkin; grandson, Rodolfo Ramirez III of Lufkin; granddaughters, Belen Ramirez, Adelina Ramirez, Leah Raquel Ramirez, and Jacqueline Ramirez, all of Lufkin; brother and sister-in-law, Cesar and Bernadette Rodriguez of Lufkin; and sister and brother-in-law Hilda and Armando Duran of Memphis, TN; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Rosenda Rodriguez; and brother, Jose Angel Rodriguez.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, January 28, 2021 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
