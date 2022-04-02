Memorial services for Howard Lee Hall, 87, of Lufkin, will be held Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Rev. Tim Hall officiating.
Mr. Hall was born October 12, 1934, in Nacogdoches, Texas, to Charlie Lee Hall and Ethel (Grant) Hall, and died at his home on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in Lufkin.
Howard started out raised in a little dirt floor house in the Rocky Springs community. He was the oldest of three siblings, a sister Bonnie, two brothers Lorn and Oren (Porky). At the age of eight the family moved to the McKindree community, and he attended Moffet School and became a member of McKindree Baptist Church.
At the age of fourteen he went to work for Thompson Drug delivering medicine on his bicycle. One day he stopped by a Piggly Wiggly store walked in and asked the manager for a job, he was hired and became the produce manager. He always stated that he learned so much from that job and some day he planned to have his own store. During those years working at Piggly Wiggly, he met the love of his life LaMyrle Avery and two years later the two married on June 3, 1955. This was a wonderful day for them to begin the rest of their lives together.
One year later he received a letter from Uncle Sam and was inducted into the 12th infantry division of the U.S. Army. After his discharge, he went to work for Lufkin Industries, built a new little house on Chestnut Street, started a concrete yard, and worked extra for a fence company.
In 1962 he finally accomplished his goal and built his own store. In December of 1987, they sold the store, and he went to work for the next 11 years at the City of Lufkin until his retirement. Howard and LaMyrle spent the rest of their years enjoying their ever growing family. They have both left a legacy.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Sharron “Sister” and Dan Leatherman of Central; son-in-law, Jim Malone of Lufkin; granddaughter and husband, Angie Huber-Tamblyn and James of Central; granddaughter and husband, Jennifer Thorn and Geoff of Vinton, LA; granddaughter, Carrie Flowers and April Davis of Lufkin; granddaughter, Jessica Malone of Lufkin; great-grandchildren, Christopher and wife Alex, Micheala and husband Tramaine, Chase, Kaden and Skye, Jacob, Frankie, Bea, Cody and wife Landee, Damon and wife Mckenzee, Jimmy, Sammi and wife Kaylee, Cameron, Hailey, and Ethan; great-great-grandchildren, Spradley, LeAriaha, Jordan, and Kaycee; brother, L.J. Hall of Marshall; sister and brother-in-law; Bonnie and Joe Kuehl of Lufkin; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Marie and Richard Gill of Lufkin; brother and sister-in-law, Mike and Judy Paulson of Plano, TX; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Leonard and Molly Avery of Lufkin; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, LaMyrle Hall; daughter, Janet Malone; son, Rodney Lee Hall; granddaughter, LeeAnn Flowers; parents, Charlie and Ethel Hall; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Leonard and Lessie Avery; brother, Porkey Hall; sister, Charlene Hall; brother-in-law, Vernon Ray Avery; sisters-in-law, Verda Mae Hall, Patsy Hightower, and Debbie Benoit; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, R. C. and Louise Forrest.
Special thanks to Emily Howard for her care and compassion and to Trumpet Health care.
Special memorials may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
