Graveside services for Ralph Aubrey Stephens, 96, of Huntington will be held Friday, July 1, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park with Brother Myrton Thompson officiating.
Mr. Stephens was born August 29, 1925 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Mary Estelle (Randall) and Charlie Albert Stephens, and died Tuesday, June 28, 2022 in a local hospice facility.
Mr. Stephens was a lifetime resident of Angelina County and a 1944 graduate of Lufkin High School. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and retired from Champion Paper Mill following 40 years of employment. Mr. Stephens was a mason with the Lufkin Masonic Lodge #669 A.F. & A.M. He loved the Lufkin Panthers and Dallas Cowboys. He was a member of Promise Land Baptist Church.
Survivors include his children and their spouses, Rebecca and Bobby Allen of Conroe, David and Shelia Stephens of Lufkin, Tyrin Stephens of Huntington, Katie Stephens of Houston, Katie Bass, Stacia Badon, Michielle McNellis, and Mike and Joyce McNellis, all of Lufkin; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jean Stephens; son, Jeffery Stephens; sister, Hazel Rodgers; and brother, Glenn Stephens.
Pallbearers will be Bobby Allen, David Stephens II, Kaleb Lee, Christian Stephens, Kelby Lee, Ian Stephens, and Kade Lee.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W Frank Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
