Irish Bagley
Services for Irish Bagley, 68, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Burial will follow in the Davis Memorial Garden. Mr. Bagley was born Jan. 9, 1952, in Lane Ville and died July 11, 2020, in Lufkin.
Joy Faye (Bray) Calhoun
Services for Joy Faye (Bray) Calhoun, 47, of Shamrock, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mrs. Calhoun died July 14, 2020, in Amarillo.
Dianna Faye Camp
Services for Dianna Faye Camp, 65, of Diboll, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Ryan Chapel Cemetery. Visitation is from 5-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Mrs. Camp was born Aug. 10, 1954, and died July 15, 2020, in a local hospice facility.
Wallace P. 'Dud' Davis
Wallace P. “Dud” Davis, 89, of Lufkin, died July 16, 2020 in Lufkin. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Davis was born Feb. 9, 1931, in Henderson.
Lois Howard
Service for Louis Howard, 72, of Lufkin, will be at 4 p.m. Saturday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Burial will be in the Davis Memorial Garden. Mrs. Howard was born July 20, 1947, in Wharton and died July 15, 2020, in Lufkin.
Earnest Jenkins
Services for Ernest Ray Jenkins, 72, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Interment will follow in the Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday. Mr. Jenkins was born March 3, 1948, in Lufkin and died July 9, 2020, in Lufkin.
Lois Skinner
Graveside services for Lois Skinner, 89, of Corrigan, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Union Springs Cemetery in Corrigan. Ms. Skinner died July 15, 2020.
Gladys Weems
Services for Gladys Weems, 95, of Lufkin, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Clawson Assembly of God. Interment will follow in the Gann Cemetery. Visitation is from 9:30 a.m. until service time Monday at the church. Mrs. Weems was born Aug. 23, 1924, and died July 13, 2020, in Terrell. Gipson Funeral Home, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.