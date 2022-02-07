Funeral services for Minnie Loyce Williams, 87, of Huntington will be held Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Huntington with Brother Jacob Fitzgerald officiating. Interment will follow in the Rocky Hill Cemetery.
Mrs. Williams was born September 2, 1934 in Ewing, Texas to the late Minnie Magadalene (Harmon) and William Daniel Mitchell, and died Saturday, February 5, 2022 at her residence.
Mrs. Williams was a lifetime resident of Angelina County. She was known for her art of crocheting. She was a loving mother and grandmother who loved the Lord and was a faithful Christian. Mrs. Williams was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church in Etoile.
Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Perry and Angie Williams of Lufkin and Gary and DeAnna Williams of Huntington; daughters and sons-in-law, Tambra "Tammy" Williams of Rocky Hill, Kimbra and Bill Havard of Shawnee Prairie, and Dee and Joe Mendoza of Lufkin; grandchildren and spouses, Chenoa and Israel Reyes of Loxahatchee, Florida, Jessica and Brandon Curry of Hillister, Courtney and Conor McInnerney of Woodville, Mitchell and Krystanna Havard, John Paul and Brandi Havard, Cody and Lydia Williams, all of Huntington, Dyllan Strickland of Lufkin, Colton Strickland of Tyler, and Taylor Mendoza of Lufkin; 17 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; sisters and brother-in-law, Wanda Goins, Ann Hawkins, and Sybil and Roland Brent, all of Lufkin; sister-in-law, Hester Pinner of Huntington; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Edward Taylor "E.T." Williams; brother, M.D. Mitchell; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, C.W. "Buddy" and Tony Williams.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
Honorary pallbearers will be her granddaughters.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday evening at the funeral home in Huntington.
