A visitation will be held at Laird Funeral Home in Nacogdoches on February 20, 2021 from 1:00-2:00. A memorial service will immediately follow. Due to current circumstances, space will be limited.
Don Baker, 64, was born on June 2, 1956 in Benton, Arkansas to parents James and Edith Louise Baker. He passed away on January 26, 2021 in Nacogdoches, Texas.
Upon graduating from West Sabine High School in 1975, he immediately hired on for full-time work at Lufkin Industries. He began as a schoolboy helper, but quickly advanced to the position of welder. In 1976, Lufkin workers went on strike, so he moved back to Arkansas to work for his dad. There, he was introduced to the love of his life, Shay. He enjoyed retelling how they met. “She had daisies on the pockets of her blue jeans. I followed those daisies all over that plant.” Within months, the two were married, he was back to work at Lufkin Industries, and they made a home for themselves in Nacogdoches.
For the next 30+ years, life moved very quickly for the Bakers. Their family grew, and Don advanced through the ranks at work. For years, he worked 6-7 days a week in order to make ends meet. His hard work, skills, knowledge and determination did not go unnoticed by his superiors. He was regularly awarded challenging promotions, and it was clear to most that Don Baker was up for any challenge. He tackled them head on and came out a success. A long-haired welder from Pineland grew into a man who consulted for Lufkin Industries in countries all over the world including Egypt, Indonesia, Romania, and Argentina to name a few. When he retired in 2015, he was the plant manager for all three shops in the oilfield division. For his kids and anyone else who knew him well, Don Baker is the portrait of what hard work and dedication can accomplish.
Don’s rigorous work schedule, however, never interfered with his family life. His number one priority was always his wife and kids. Although he must have been exhausted from all of the hours he poured into his job, Don always found the energy to coach, cheer on, and otherwise support his kids. Many who read this will know him as “Coach Don.” That’s because he spent over fifteen years volunteering to coach various sports. He was a legend in the world of Nacogdoches youth sports. Though never an athlete himself, Don’s competitive drive and infectious enthusiasm brought out the best in “his kids.” The loyalty and comradery on his teams were unparalleled. Everybody had a good time! The relationships he formed with hundreds of young men and their families through coaching was something he absolutely treasured.
In his forties, Don entered a new phase of life when he became a grandfather! He morphed into what his grown children would describe as an unrecognizable softie. He was puddy in the hands of his grandbabies. He colored, played games, acted silly, and ALWAYS made sure his grandkids went home with tummies full of ice cream and at least a dollar in their pocket. He was one proud Papa, and his grandchildren loved him dearly.
A kind, generous, hard-working, selfless man left us, but his spirit lives on. The lessons he taught his four kids are being passed on to his ten grandchildren. The example he set has formed a standard that his family continues to live by. His influence stretches far and wide. He is gone, but he is never forgotten.
Don is survived by his wife Shay, son Nic and wife Angie, daughter Brooke and husband Garrison, son Brandon and wife Ashley, son Zac and wife Jordan, grandchildren Ian, Lucy, Gunner, Suzi, Charlotte, Madison, Kennedy, Taylor, Audrey, and Easton, brother Larry and wife Lauren, brother Bobby, and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Louise Baker, a sister, Peggy Ann Baker, two brothers, Alan and Kenneth Baker, and a granddaughter, Kit Elizabeth Baker.
