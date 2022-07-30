Gipson square 0413

Arthur Gaston (A.G.) Black, Sr., age 95, was born December 17, 1926 in Angelina County, the only child of the late B. D. and Hester Black. After a long and full life, he passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at Westminster Place in Longview, Texas. The family wishes to thank the staff and caregivers there for the quality of life they brought to him for the past five years.

Mr. Black was retired from Lufkin Industries after a career of 38 years, followed by several more years consulting for them. He was a graduate of Diboll High School where he excelled on the football field and amassed enough credits to get his diploma early and join the Army in January of 1945. He and his family moved to the oil fields of West Texas and New Mexico in 1955 before returning to Lufkin in 1975. He was a member of Harmony Hill Baptist Church.