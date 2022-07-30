Arthur Gaston (A.G.) Black, Sr., age 95, was born December 17, 1926 in Angelina County, the only child of the late B. D. and Hester Black. After a long and full life, he passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at Westminster Place in Longview, Texas. The family wishes to thank the staff and caregivers there for the quality of life they brought to him for the past five years.
Mr. Black was retired from Lufkin Industries after a career of 38 years, followed by several more years consulting for them. He was a graduate of Diboll High School where he excelled on the football field and amassed enough credits to get his diploma early and join the Army in January of 1945. He and his family moved to the oil fields of West Texas and New Mexico in 1955 before returning to Lufkin in 1975. He was a member of Harmony Hill Baptist Church.
He loved being in the outdoors and was a deer hunter and fisherman. He was able to take any engine apart, find the problem and then put it back together. He enjoyed growing a large garden every year and after retirement, he and his wife loved to travel in their RV.
Mr. Black was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Nelda Faye Black; as well as his parents.
Survivors include his son and son-in-law, A. G. Black, Jr. and Peter Sehnert of Dallas; son and daughter-in-law, John and Michele Black of Longview; grandchildren, Michael and Crista Black, Josh and Libby Black, Sarah and Jonathan Beasley, all of Longview; and seven great-grandchildren.
Services for Mr. Black will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, August 4, 2022 in the Elwyn M. Gipson Memorial Chapel located in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park, 5205 S. First Street, with Dr. John W. Greene officiating, with interment following in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to service time on Thursday at the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mr. Black’s memory may be made to Buckner Children and Family Services, 1014 S. High St., Longview, TX 75602.
