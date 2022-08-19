Mass of Christian Burial for Jerry Wayne Jackson, 78, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church with Fr. Joe Kannampuzha officiating. Interment will follow in the Walker Cemetery. Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. Friday evening in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel.
Mr. Jackson was born January 16, 1944 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Evelyn (Thompson) and Harvey Jackson, and died Tuesday, August 16, 2022 in a local hospital.
Jerry attended Redland Independent School District. While attending Redland High School, he met the love of his life, Mary Ann Luna. The two of them married in the summer of 1961. They were only married a short 18 years due to Mary Ann losing a nine-year battle with cancer in 1979. Their love was unconditional and endless.
Jerry started his first and only job at Lufkin Industries, June 1, 1962 after graduating high school. He retired in January 2006.
Jerry was a very talented musician. He was well known for his soulful R&B singing voice. He was the lead singer for a popular band, Sin Sity Soul Show in the 60’s.
His hobbies included music, fishing, woodworking, reading history books, working crossword puzzles and telling a good joke.
His greatest comfort and joy in life was his family, all of them. To them, he gave his heart, his time and his unconditional love. He cherished his time with them all.
As a dedicated father and grandfather, he was kind, loving, understanding and a great listener. He was always willing to give advice when asked or not. His greatest love may have been his cat, Mammy to whom he was completely devoted in the last years of his life. He requested her ashes to be buried with him along with a framed picture of her.
Our dad will be missed beyond words, but we take great comfort knowing he is with Jesus and reunited with our mother.
Survivors include his daughters and son-in-law, Gaynell and Kirk Ross of Navasota and Phyllis Stovall of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Beverly Jackson of Lufkin; grandchildren and spouses, Amber Adams, John Michael Ross, Joe Stovall, Logan Ross, Kyle Stovall, Jenna and Hunter Harrington, Mary Ann Jackson, Gracie Jackson, and Sara Jackson; great-grandchildren, Hannah Gilliland, Hadlee Gilliland, Emma Gilliland, Lindon Adams, Gentry Lee Adams, Jakob Ross, Hallie Harrington, and Hilton Harrington; sister, Shirley Moore of Huffman; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Ann Jackson; and sister, Marjory Bollier.
Pallbearers will be John Michael Ross, Logan Ross, Joe Stovall, Kyle Stovall, Hunter Harrington, and Kevin Luna, Jr.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday evening at Carroway Funeral Home.
