Mass of Christian Burial for Jerry Wayne Jackson, 78, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church with Fr. Joe Kannampuzha officiating. Interment will follow in the Walker Cemetery. Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. Friday evening in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel.

Mr. Jackson was born January 16, 1944 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Evelyn (Thompson) and Harvey Jackson, and died Tuesday, August 16, 2022 in a local hospital.