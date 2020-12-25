Mattie Nell Cater Bivin
Services for Mattie Nell Cater Bivin, 78, of Lufkin, will be at 4 p.m. Sunday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be from 3-4 p.m. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of the funeral home. Ms. Bivin was born May 13, 1942, in Palestine, and died Dec. 22, 2020, in Lufkin.
Lionel Lee Garr
Services for Lionel Lee Garr, 38, of Houston, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the All Families Mortuary Chapel in Burke. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Burial will be at Sweet Union Cemetery. He was born March 2, 1982, and died Dec. 20, 2020, in Houston.
Guadalupe Ortega
Services for Guadalupe Ortega, 67, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Monday at St. Andrews The Apostle Catholic Church. Visitation is from 5-9 p.m. Sunday at Colonial Mortuary. Burial will be in the Whitehouse Cemetery. Mr. Ortega was born Oct. 5, 1953, in Mexico and died Dec. 22, 2020, in Lufkin.
Velma Lois Courtney Warner
Services for Velma Lois Courtney Warner, 92, of Madisonville, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Groveton Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery. She was born Oct. 22, 1928 and died Dec. 23, 2020.
