Elvin Alday
Funeral services for Elvin Alday, 19, of Lufkin, will be held Sunday, October 18, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Emanuel Assembly of God Church in Lufkin with Rev. Sonia Bermudez and Rev. Rolando Ordaz Jr. officiating. Interment will follow at Whitehouse Cemetery.
Elvin was born February 21, 2001 in Nacogdoches, Texas, to Ezequiel Alday and Norma (Hernandez) Alday, and died Sunday, October 11, 2020 in Lufkin.
Elvin was a very hard-working young man who loved both his car and shoe collection. He often spent his spare time working on his car to modify it to his liking. Elvin was determined to start his own shoe company. He was very athletic and played soccer and ran cross country at Lufkin High School. Elvin loved to spend time with his family and his friends. He also played drums for the worship at Emanuel Assembly of God. Elvin claimed to be a pro Fortnite player, when he played online with his cousins. He was known for his one-of-a-kind smile, handsome good looks and gorgeous curly hair.
He is survived by his parents, Ezequiel and Norma Alday; brothers, Ezequiel Alday Jr. and Esteven Alday; sisters, Estephani Alday and Emily Estrella Alday; half sister, Rebecca; grandparents, Jesus and Alicia Hernandez and Ezequiel and Eugenia Alday; aunts and uncles, Guadalupe Hernandez, Veronica and Gilberto Aguilar, Martha and Rolando Alaniz, Hermelinda and Rolando Ordaz, Juan and Julieta Alday, Estela and Martin Vasquez, Blanca and Gregorio Sandoval, Elda and Roberto Cabrera, Eduardo and Dora Alday, Jorge and Brenda Alday, Pedro Alday, Enedelia Perez, Elsa Alday and Rickey Moore; cousins, Gilberto, Edward, Justin, Yaritza, Diego, Rolando Jr., Matthew, Destiny, Brianna, Angel, Rolando Jr., Roger, Vanessa, Moises, Sara, Eugenia, Jose, John, Antonio, Anabell, Kimberly, Princess, Ruby, Bella, Eduardo, Uriel, Nayely, David, Daniel, Clarissa, Esmeralda, Perla, Natalie, Destiney, Jorge, Diego, Jorge, Leslie, Edward, Brandon, Patricia, Ezequiel, Hugo, Gabriela, Yesi, Leonel, Brenda, Claudia, Alondra, Carlo, Maribel, Blanca, Juan Jr., Andy, Ezequiel, Pedro, Yureli, Elda, Joan, and Maira; along with numerous other relatives.
Pallbearers will be Ezequiel Alday, Esteven Alday, Rolando Ordaz Jr., Guadalupe Hernandez, Jorge Alday, Pedro Alday, and Ezequiel Alday Sr.
Honorary pallbearer will be Jesus Hernandez.
Special memorials may be made to the GoFundMe link (https://gf.me/u/y4jhbk)
Visitation will be held at Emanuel Assembly of God Church from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020 with an evening service to follow at 7:00 p.m.
A second day visitation will be held at Emanuel Assembly of God Church from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020 with an evening service to follow at 6:00 p.m.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
