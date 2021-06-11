Jimmie Burnett
Jimmie Burnett, 77, of Huntington, was born July 18, 1943 in Lufkin, Texas, the son of the late Linnie Estelle (Watson) and Brady Mack Burnett. He passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021.
Jimmie was a loving Husband, Dad, PawPaw, Uncle, Brother, Cousin, and a friend to many. He was retired from T.W. Collins Accoustical Systems and spent the last 10 years delivering Meals on Wheels in the Lufkin area. Jimmie enjoyed sports and loved going to Hudson and Huntington ball games. He is a charter member of Trinity Baptist Church in Lufkin, where he served faithfully. Jimmie loved people and would do anything to help others.
In addition to his parents, Jimmie was preceded in death by his brother, John E. Harry; sisters, Darlene Read, Geneva Griffith and Linda Sanford; Father-in-law Claude Register and Mother-in-law Minnie Register; Brother-in-law Billy Charles Register; and Sister-in-law Robin Register.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Joyce Register Burnett of Huntington; sons Keith Burnett of Lufkin, Kevin and wife Jene Burnett of Conroe, J.C. and wife Stephanie Burnett of Huntington; Grandsons Bo Burnett and wife Kristen, Joshua Jones and wife Stephanie, Dustin Burnett and wife Madison, Sawyre Thornhill; Granddaughter Heather Thornhill; Great Grandchildren Hayden Jones, Emma Grace Burnett, Kaden Martinez, Brycen Hayes, Trenton Hayes; brother and sister-in-law, Hershel and Mary Burnett of Westchester, PA. Brothers-in-law Joe Lee Register, Jerry Bob Register and wife Sue, George Griffith and Wayne Sanford; Sisters-in-law Claudia Sue Luce, Dorothy Register, Rita Wheeler, Charlotte Arnold and husband Johnny; and a whole host of nieces and nephews; cousins and relatives.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Trinity Baptist Church Missions Fund 1641 FM 325 Lufkin, TX 75901or the Meals on Wheels Program 2801 Valley Avenue Lufkin, TX 75901.
Memorial Service June 6, 2021 at Trinity Baptist Church.
