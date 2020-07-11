Funeral services for Carol Ann Scogin, 67, of Pollok will be held Monday, July 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Aldredge Cemetery.
Mrs. Scogin was born November 18, 1952 in San Antonio, Texas to the late Lillian and James Smith, and died Thursday, July 9, 2020 in a local hospice facility.
Mrs. Scogin had resided in Lufkin for more than 50 years. She was the Store Manager at Morgan Oil. She enjoyed hunting and fishing and was very family oriented. She dearly loved her grandchildren who knew her as “Nana”.
Survivors include her husband Donald Scogin of Pollok; daughter and son-in-law, Donna and Eric Matthews of Huntington; grandson, Dakota Matthews of Huntington; granddaughter, Lisa Nuckols of Huntington; great-granddaughter, Paizlee Glawson of Huntington; brother, Donald Smith of Marshall; she also leaves Jasper, her Pickapoo; Annabelle, her Pomeranian; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Betty Davis; and brothers, Butch Speer and James Smith.
Pallbearers will be Dakota Matthews, Craig Lawson, Derrick Brown, Michael Lawson, James Don Gates, Rick Hellwig, James Romero, and Mike Scogin.
Honorary pallbearers will be Doug Smith and Scott Scogin.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Sunday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
