Cecil Whitehead
Funeral services for Cecil Whitehead, 72, of Lufkin, will be held Sunday, April 11, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Bro. Gene Hazell officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery.
Mr. Whitehead was born October 10, 1948 in Lufkin, Texas, to John Burrnis Whitehead and Velma Glenn (Reeves) Whitehead, and died Thursday, April 8, 2021 in Huntington.
Mr. Whitehead worked as a boilermaker. He loved hunting, fishing, and hanging out with his friends.
Mr. Whitehead is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Betty and James Thomas of Huntington; sister, Katherine Jenner of Destin, FL; special friend, Lois Hale of Diboll; along with two nieces, three nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
