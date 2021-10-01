Funeral services for Charles “Big Country” Sorrell, 46, of Lufkin will be held Sunday, October 3, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. at Victory Assembly of God with Pastor Tony Holder and Pastor Mike Fowler officiating. Interment will follow in the Weches Cemetery in Houston County with Pastor Greg McClure officiating.
Mr. Sorrell was born April 12, 1975 in Levelland, Texas to Yvonne (Click) and Howard Alexander Sorrell, and died Wednesday, September 29, 2021 in a local hospital.
Mr. Sorrell was a lifetime resident of Lufkin. He was a boiler operator at Cal-Tex Lumber Co. for 14 years. In his free time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, basketball, grilling, fish fries, and watching football. He loved making people laugh and was always the life of the party.
Survivors include his mother, Yvonne Sorrell of Lufkin; sister and brother-in-law, Rachel and Tom Massingill of Lufkin; fiancée, Nancy Martin of Lufkin; nieces, Shelby Handy and husband William of Livingston, Sarah Olalde and husband Joel of Lufkin; and great-nieces and great-nephew, Madelyn Handy, Lily Thompson, Leah Olalde and Nicolas Olalde.
He was preceded in death by his father, Howard A. Sorrell; and brother, Troy Sorrell.
Pallbearers will be Randy Nerren, Will Davis, Dewayne Reese, Brandon Sellers, Scott Hightower, Stacy Hightower, and Chris Ricks.
Honorary pallbearers will be James Williams and Johnny McShan.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Saturday evening at the funeral home.
