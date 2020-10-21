Graveside services for Bobbie Hayes Storey, 92, were held Tuesday, October 20, 2020 in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park with Reverend Dee Black officiating.
Bobbie was born to the late Dave and Zula (McGaughey) Hayes August 7, 1928 in Manning, Texas, and passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020 in Conroe, Texas. She was a graduate of Lufkin High School and attended Stephen F. Austin State University.
Bobbie retired from Texas Instruments in Dallas in 1991 after 25 years of service. She spent her retirement years in Lufkin and Conroe. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Lufkin where she was active in the Senior Adult Ministry and choir. Her hobbies included quilting, cooking, singing, and playing the piano.
She loved her family and is survived by her sons, Gary (Diana) Storey of Conroe, Dan Storey of Balch Springs, Ted Storey of Allen and granddaughter, Angela Storey; sisters, Mary Still of Lufkin, and Joreen (Karl) Bozeman of Garland, and numerous nieces, nephews, and family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Ralph Hayes, Rayburn Hayes, David Hayes, Gene Olds, Floris Beaty, Frances Runk, and Lois Hebert.
The family suggests memorial contributions may be made to the Building Fund of First Baptist Church, 106 E. Bremond, Lufkin, Texas 75901.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
