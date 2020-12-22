Annetta 'Candy' Beth Blake
Services for Annetta "Candy" Beth Blake, 58, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. today at the All Families Mortuary Center in Lufkin. Interment will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery. She was born May 24, 1962, and died Dec. 16, 2020. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Kathy (Anderson) Hilliard
Services for Kathy (Anderson) Hilliard, 59, of Lufkin, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Kathleen died Dec. 18, 2020, in Lufkin.
Robert Jackson
Services for Robert Jackson, 53, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Jackson died on Dec. 20, 2020, in Lufkin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.