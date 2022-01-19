Charlene Faye Carr Renken, 85, went to be with the Lord on January 8, 2022 while her children were by her side.
Charlene was born on November 26, 1936 in Belton, Tx and grew up in Bay City, Tx. Her parents were Charles and Virginia Carr and her sister Florence Carr Martins (deceased). She graduated from Bay City High School in 1955. She earned a BA degree in Sacred Music from Midwestern University in 1959. She was a soprano soloist and played piano, pipe organ, flute and piccolo. She taught piano and voice.
She married Julian Renken in 1962 and they had three children, Barbara, Wes, and Jenny.
Charlene loved being a wife, mom and grandmother and made her family feel loved. She had a great sense of humor and always laughed at her family’s silly jokes. She loved to watch old westerns. Audie Murphy was a favorite. In her last few years she lived with her daughter Jenny in Italy Tx where she was extravagantly pampered and had excellent care. We love you Jenny for taking such wonderful care of our mom!
She is survived by her children and their spouses: Barbara Corley and husband Wade, Wes Renken and wife Mae, Jenny Michael and husband Tim, and grandchildren Scott Corley and Kristin Corley and stepgrandchildren Chase, Bryan, Adam and Ethan Michael, Lara and Mia Imperial, and former husband Jay Renken and brother-in-law Jim Martins and many cousins and friends.
Internment was at Cedarvale Cemetery in Bay City, Tx.
