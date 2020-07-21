Ann Hammond Lane
Memorial gatherings for Ann Hammond Lane, 74, of Hemphill, will be at 6 p.m. Friday at Antioch Cemetery Memorial Chapel in Buna and at 3 p.m. Saturday at Harborlight Community Room in Hemphill. Mrs. Lane was born July 28, 1945, in Sulphur Springs and died July 15, 2020, in Beaumont. Wyman Roberts Funeral Home, San Augustine, directors.
Lucy Skinner
Services for Lucy Skinner, 66, of Corrigan, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Corrigan Funeral Home. Interment will follow at in the Union Springs Cemetery in Corrigan. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. prior to the service. Lucy was born Nov. 11, 1953, in Corrigan and died July 18, 2020, in Lufkin.
