Edith “Kat” Cascile (Chandler) Stanley
Funeral services for Edith “Kat” Cascile (Chandler) Stanley, 98, of Shelby County, will be held Sunday, July 5, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. at Watson and Sons Funeral Home in Center with Rev. Cindy Doran officiating. Interment will follow at the Oak Lawn Memorial Park.
Mrs. Stanley was born February 25, 1922 in Arcadia, Louisiana, to the late Charlie Hayes Chandler and Sally Edith (Kilpatrick) Chandler, and died on Friday, July 3, 2020 in Lufkin.
Mrs. Stanley was very active in the V.F.W. She loved to dance and travel. Mrs. Stanley will always be remembered for being the life of the party, her quick wit, sense of humor and her warm smile. She was a hard worker that took great pride in everything she did. She never met a stranger. She lit up a room just by entering it. Her energy and passion for life was contagious. Her greatest passion was family. She loved her family dearly. Her free time was spent “ riding the roads” to visit them. You never found her without a Diet Coke and red freshly manicured nails.
Mrs. Stanley is survived by her son, Barry Stanley of Hartman, AR; son and daughter-in-law, Darryl and Linda Stanley of Huntington; son, Kenneth Stanley of Huntington; granddaughter and husband, Shelly and Eric Duncan of Lingle, WY and mother Yvonne Stanley; granddaughter and husband, Kacy and Chad Arnold of Conroe; granddaughter and husband, April and Jason Sebesta of Lufkin; grandson and wife, Justin and Samantha Stanley of Huntington; great-grandson, Randall Duncan of Lingle, WY; great-grandson and wife, Jesse and Shelby Duncan of Lingle, WY; great-grandson, Ian Duncan of Lingle, WY; great-grandson, Christian Arnold of Conroe; great-granddaughter, Kate Sebesta of Lufkin; great-grandson, Dallas Arnold of Conroe; great-great-grandsons, Lucas Stanley and Justin Stanley Jr., both of Huntington; and great-great-granddaughters, Ariana Stanley of Huntington and Jezzlyn Duncan of Lingle, WY; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 52 years, Douglas Stanley; 6 brothers and sisters; and grandson, Lucas Stanley.
Pallbearers will be Jason Sebesta, Chad Arnold, Christian Arnold, Dallas Arnold, and Kate Sebesta.
Honorary pallbearers will be Eric Duran, Randall Duncan, Jesse Duncan, and Ian Duncan.
Special memorials may be made to the Operation Smile, 3641 Faculty Boulevard,
Virginia Beach, VA 23453.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Watson and Sons Funeral Home in Center, prior to the funeral service.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.