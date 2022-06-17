Gipson square 0413

Graveside services for Glenn McAdams, 56, of Lufkin will be held at 9:00 a.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022 in the Gann Cemetery, with Bro. Richard Owen officiating.

Glenn was born December 30, 1965 in Lufkin, Texas to Patsy (Wertz) and Vernon Morris McAdams. He passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at a local hospice facility.

Glenn was a wonderful son, and brother who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He will be missed by his family.

He is survived by his mother, Patsy McAdams; and sister and brother-in-law, Angela and Coyt Hight. He is also survived by numerous other relatives and friends.

Glenn is preceded in death by his father, Vernon Morris McAdams.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to your church.

Services have been placed in the trust of Oakley Metcalf Funeral Home.

Condolences may be offered at www.oakleymetcalffuneralhome.com