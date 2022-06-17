Glenn McAdams Jun 17, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Graveside services for Glenn McAdams, 56, of Lufkin will be held at 9:00 a.m. Saturday, June 18, 2022 in the Gann Cemetery, with Bro. Richard Owen officiating.Glenn was born December 30, 1965 in Lufkin, Texas to Patsy (Wertz) and Vernon Morris McAdams. He passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at a local hospice facility.Glenn was a wonderful son, and brother who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He will be missed by his family.He is survived by his mother, Patsy McAdams; and sister and brother-in-law, Angela and Coyt Hight. He is also survived by numerous other relatives and friends.Glenn is preceded in death by his father, Vernon Morris McAdams.In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to your church.Services have been placed in the trust of Oakley Metcalf Funeral Home.Condolences may be offered at www.oakleymetcalffuneralhome.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Obituaries Glenn Mcadams Lufkin Angela Coyt Hight Vernon Morris Mcadams Patsy Mcadams Condolence Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesIndictment could slow roll of 5 Deuce Hoova Crips member charged in Walmart theftsLufkin man accused of sexually, physically assaulting his wifeGrand jury indicts Lufkin man accused in Sonic shooting deathMan indicted for actions in vehicle accident that caused deathLISD school board discusses potential employee raisesAngelina County searching for runaway inmateHumble man taken to Nacogdoches hospital after rollover 18-wheeler accident on Highway 59Grand jury indicts Lufkin man accused of stabbing, cutting another man in 2020Huntington police arrest man accused of sexually assaulting 15-year-old coworkerLufkin man indicted on charge of sexually assaulting child Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Receive our News in Your Inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Start your morning with the top headlines each day. Sign up today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lufkin News newsroom. Sign up today! Sports Update Get the latest local, college and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Police Reports Get the latest local and national police reports every day in your inbox. Weather Receive the daily weather forecast and the weekly outlook in your inbox each morning. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries every afternoon. Charm East Texas Magazine Receive monthly updates on the latest issues of Charm East Texas magazine. Promotions & Special Offers Sign up to receive emails about our exciting Deals, Contests, & Special Offers! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
