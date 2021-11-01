Oscar Raymond Crawford
Funeral services for Oscar Raymond Crawford, 76, of Hudson will be held Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with eulogies given by Rick McAdoo, Tucker Westerman, Joe Don Clark, Larry Lindsey, and Chris Crawford. Interment will follow in the Narrow Way Cemetery.
Oscar Raymond Crawford was born to Charlie Obder Crawford and Gordie Faye (Maloney) Crawford January 10, 1945 and was the fourth of eight children. He passed away very suddenly at Tyler’s Level 4 Trauma Center in Tyler, Texas, from a massive hemorrhagic stroke, Friday, October 29, 2021.
Oscar was one of those rare humans that when you meet them it is impossible not to like and soon learn to love.
His wife and family were known to sometimes call him MacGyver for his ability to solve any problem and repair anything broken. It was always said “If Da can’t fix it, it can’t be fixed!”
In 1976 he and his wife Sharon started Oscar Crawford Construction with a pick-up, gooseneck trailer, and a used backhoe. With much hard work, they built the company to a great success. He worked in a radius of 100 miles from Lufkin and built water treatment plants and sewer treatment plants for cities, counties, and private developers. He installed the utilities for new subdivisions all over the area and built water storage towers. In 1977 Gary Seaman began working as his first “2nd man in charge”. Gary and Oscar enjoyed a friendship and working relationship with each other for over 30 years. In 2007 he sold 1/2 of the business to Chris Prewitt. In 2008 the other part of the business that did road boring was sold to Henry Allen Lovelady, a foreman that wanted to buy that part of the business.
He and Sharon had been traveling as much as possible through the years, but after retiring they purchased a new motor coach and really began traveling. They wanted to see and do as much as possible in the U.S. and North American continent, never feeling the need to go abroad. Eventually, they traveled to all but 8 of the states in the United States, as well as visited Canada and Nova Scotia. Oscar so enjoyed deer, mule deer, elk, and bird hunting as well as fishing with friends and family.
Oscar was also a master at smoking brisket, ribs, pork butt roast, and any meat. He had a recipe for “Uncle Oscar’s Seasoning” that was picked up by Chris “Tater Bug” Crawford, his nephew in Idaho. With a pit that Uncle Oscar built and took to him, he started Crawford Bar-B-Que and Catering. The business is very successful in Boise, Idaho.
Oscar is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sharon (Grider) Crawford. They were married February 12, 1965. They had two daughters, Melisa Cambi McAdoo and son-in-law Rick McAdoo, and Tammy Denise Crawford. He had 3 grandchildren, Morgan K. Hellwig, Tyler B. Innerarity, and Tristan C. Innerarity. He also was so proud to be the great-grandfather to Bobby Evolet Innerarity and Sophia Lee Innerarity. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters-in-law, Marshall Crawford and wife Nadine of Lufkin, Pete Crawford and wife Norma of Mansfield, Texas, Carl “Dink” Crawford and wife Darlene of Lufkin, and sisters, Joyce Havard and Florence “Sissy” Mitchell, both of Lufkin. Oscar was very special to his brother-in-law, John M. Grider, almost as a father figure. He had two brothers-in-law, John M. Grider and wife Tommie, and Clay Grider and wife Christine.
Oscar was preceded in death by two brothers, James Crawford and Kenneth “Booster” Crawford. He was also preceded in death by a very special aunt and uncle, Elton and Willie Mae (Crawford) Maloney, brother-in-law, Stewart Grider, as well as his parents.
Oscar had many, many friends and loved being around them, telling jokes and enjoying life. He will be deeply missed and often thought of in the future.
Pallbearers will be Blake Grider, Brent Grider, Cary Grider, Charlie Crawford, Brad Miller, and Bobby Dan Hightower.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jerry Ainsworth and Gary Seaman.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like to offer two more options. Oscar and Sharon had two charities they made contributions to in each other’s names in place of exchanging gifts. Oscar contributed to St. Jude Children’s Hospital (501 Saint Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105) in Sharon’s name, and she contributed to The Wounded Warrior Project (P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675) in Oscar’s name. Please consider contributing to one of these charities in his name as Oscar did so love helping others.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon prior to the services.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
