Funeral services for Heath Scott McAdams, 18, of Lufkin, will be held Sunday, September 11, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Pastor Tony Holder officiating. Interment will follow at Largent Cemetery in Hudson.
Mr. McAdams was born on January 20, 2004, in Lufkin, Texas, to Brandon Scott McAdams and Kisha Deanne (Jacobs) McGuire, and died Sunday, September 4, 2022, in Broaddus, Texas.
Heath loved to fish and be in the great outdoors. He loved to play baseball and hang out with his friends. He and his friends could often be found engrossed in their video games having a great time.
He is survived by his mother and step-father, Kisha and James McGuire of Diboll, TX; father, Brandon McAdams of Hudson, TX; brother and sister-in-law, Hunter and Zuri Shurley of Central, TX; brother, William McGuire of Diboll, TX; sister, Katylen McGuire of Diboll, TX; maternal grandparents, Kenneth and Belinda Smith of Pollok, TX; paternal grandmother, Kathy McAdams of Hudson, TX; great-grandmother, Joy Stephenson; grandparents, Michael and Pat Mcguire; uncle and wife, Leland and Zenda Smith of Pollok, TX; uncle and wife, Jason and Michelle McAdams of Pollok, TX; uncle and wife, Jon and Amy McGuire; along with numerous other aunts, uncles other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Terry McAdams; maternal great-grandparents, HC and Carolyn Jacobs and Jerald and Larie Smith; and paternal great-grandfather, Douglass Stephenson.
Pallbearers will be Michael Hartfield, Bubba Lout, Conner Malnar, Cooper Keen, Jason Sorenson, Chris Weilblinger.
Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
