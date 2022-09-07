Martha Ann (Brown) Ferguson Reeves Stanbery
Martha Ann (Brown) Ferguson Reeves Stanbery, 92, of Huntington, Texas went to be with the Lord Friday, September 2, 2022.
Graveside services for Martha will be held Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in the Knupple Cemetery in Silsbee, Texas with Dr. Darryl Smith officiating.
Martha Ann was born June 2, 1930 in Port Arthur, Texas to William and Martha (Smith) Brown. She was the youngest of 10 children, a mother of three daughters, a retired LVN, and a member of Huntington First Baptist Church. In 1965 she graduated from the first nursing class at Park Place Hospital in Port Arthur, Texas. Martha shared her love for Jesus and the beach with her daughters, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She would sign each birthday card or holiday card — Jesus loves you and Grannie loves you.
Martha was preceded in death by her parents; five brothers; four sisters; and husbands, Stuart Reeves (2001) and Otis Stanbery (2005).
Her presence on Earth will be missed by her three daughters, Barbara Ferguson Farris and husband Dale, Karen Ferguson Hughes and husband David, and Cathy Ferguson Bowers and husband Dan; five grandchildren, David Hughes and wife Carrie, Brad Bowers and wife Cindy, Jaime McDonald and fiancé Brian Wright, Seth Farris, and Casey Bowers and wife Jordan; 12 great-grandchildren, Anna and Cate Hughes, Ryan and Lauren Bowers, John and Jacob McDonald, Parker and Alison Farris, Shaun, Jack, Ryleigh and Easton Bowers; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to Huntington First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1357, Huntington, Texas 75949, or a charity of your choice.
Special appreciation to Dr. Lenin Pinnamaneni and Harbor Hospice, along with The Meadows friends and staff.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
