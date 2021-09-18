gipson square sept 2021

Ina “Myrtle” Parker

Graveside services for Ina “Myrtle” Parker, 97, of Diboll, will be held at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, September 19, 2021 in the Ryan Chapel Cemetery in Diboll, with Bro. Bill Terry officiating.

Mrs. Parker was born July 18, 1924 in Burke, Texas, the daughter of the late Lovella (Kelly) and Charles P. Hambrick. She passed away Wednesday, September 15, 2021 in a Lufkin nursing facility.

Mrs. Parker was a loving wife, aunt and friend. She worked for Southwestern Bell as a service assistant.

Survivors include her nieces, Frankie Anthony, Clara Alice Sparkman and Jo Ann Whikehart; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, J. T. Parker.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin, TX 75904; or to the Diboll Church of Christ ministry programs.

