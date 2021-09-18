Ina “Myrtle” Parker Sep 18, 2021 Sep 18, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +1 Ina “Myrtle” Parker Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ina “Myrtle” ParkerGraveside services for Ina “Myrtle” Parker, 97, of Diboll, will be held at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, September 19, 2021 in the Ryan Chapel Cemetery in Diboll, with Bro. Bill Terry officiating.Mrs. Parker was born July 18, 1924 in Burke, Texas, the daughter of the late Lovella (Kelly) and Charles P. Hambrick. She passed away Wednesday, September 15, 2021 in a Lufkin nursing facility.Mrs. Parker was a loving wife, aunt and friend. She worked for Southwestern Bell as a service assistant.Survivors include her nieces, Frankie Anthony, Clara Alice Sparkman and Jo Ann Whikehart; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, J. T. Parker.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin, TX 75904; or to the Diboll Church of Christ ministry programs.Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.comServices have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Obituaries Niece Lufkin Diboll Church Of Christ Work Genealogy Botany Social Service Condolence Jo Ann Whikehart Texas Contribution Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLufkin police investigating two deathsLufkin ISD police arrest Lufkin man after alleged disturbance at Lufkin Middle SchoolPolice searching for Lufkin man implicated in slaying of two elderly peopleMan sentenced to life in prison for continuous sexual assault of a child under 14Grand jury hands up 77 indictmentsSelman accuses court of making decisions behind the scenesLISD receives complaints from parents regarding mask mandateNicholas expected to bring wind, rain to Angelina County this weekLISD COVID numbers after one month approaching total for all of last yearIndictment offers insight into woman's charges of physically abusing, attempting to sexually assault child Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Receive our News in Your Inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Start your morning with the top headlines each day. Sign up today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lufkin News newsroom. Sign up today! Sports Update Get the latest local, college and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Police Reports Get the latest local and national police reports every day in your inbox. Weather Receive the daily weather forecast and the weekly outlook in your inbox each morning. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries every afternoon. Charm East Texas Magazine Receive monthly updates on the latest issues of Charm East Texas magazine. Promotions & Special Offers Sign up to receive emails about our exciting Deals, Contests, & Special Offers! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
